Ohio coronavirus numbers: 9,584 new cases, 260 hospitalizations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state Friday afternoon.

There have been 1,717,876 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 9,584 new cases reported Friday, along with a total of 26,851 deaths (including 264 deaths reported Friday).

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 87,504 people. There were 260 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours.

1,575,549 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin 179,328

Cuyahoga 168,157

Hamilton 113,768

Montgomery 80,572

Summit 71,952

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 6,794,732 or about 58.13% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 13,149 people received a shot in the state.

The World Health Organization has designated the SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.529 variant, now known as omicron, as a variant of concern in November.

The symptoms are similar to other variants of COVID-19 appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.