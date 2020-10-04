Ohio coronavirus numbers: 941 new cases, no additional deaths reported

*Watch Gov. DeWine’s latest coronavirus briefing above.*
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers on Sunday.
There have been 158,907 confirmed and probable cases of the virus and 4,925 fatalities in Ohio. It is presumed that 137,038 have recovered.
In the last 24 hours, 941 coronavirus cases and no new deaths deaths were reported, which is a stark contrast from Friday when 88 deaths were reported to ODH.
Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:
- Franklin: 28,014
- Cuyahoga: 17,910
- Hamilton: 13,790
- Montgomery: 8,383
- Lucas: 7,527
Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:
- Cuyahoga: 665
- Franklin: 630
- Lucas: 369
- Hamilton: 331
- Mahoning: 282
