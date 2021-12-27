Ohio coronavirus numbers: 8,092 new cases, 211 hospitalizations

Related video: Health experts say it’s time to “retire the cloth masks” and upgrade to medical masks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state Monday afternoon.

There have been 1,940,000 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 8,092 new cases reported Monday, along with a total of 28,720 deaths (including 0 deaths reported Monday).

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 94,673 people. There were 211 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours.

1,721,172 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Cuyahoga 216,413

Franklin 198,761

Hamilton 125,738

Montgomery 87,326

Summit 85,974

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 6,952,554 or about 59.48% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 23,297 people received a shot in the state.

CDC’s COVID data tracker shows all 88 of Ohio’s counties in the red, which means a high transmission rate. In the past 7 days, the tracker shows the state has had 71,702 positive cases, 20,423 of those in Cuyahoga County.