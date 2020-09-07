Ohio coronavirus numbers: 778 new cases, 17 fatalities reported

OHIO (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Monday afternoon.

A total of 131,336 cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 4,276 deaths and 13,887 hospitalizations. There are presumed 109,248 recovered cases in the state.

A total of 778 new cases were reported Monday, along with 17 additional deaths.

Ahead of Labor Day weekend, Gov. Mike DeWine continued to implore Ohioans to be vigilant about curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

He explained his goal was to keep Ohioans safe.

“We can get together and we can have fun, but we have to be very, very careful,” DeWine said. “Whenever there is more activity, there are more cases.”

