Ohio coronavirus numbers: 5,859 new cases, 81 deaths reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Saturday afternoon, albeit somewhat delayed from its usual 2 p.m. announcement.

There have been 859,841 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 5,859 cases reported today, along with a total of 10,680 deaths (including 81 additional fatalities reported today).

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus since the pandemic began is now 44,685 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is now 43 years old.

New hospitalization numbers are now at 166 inpatients, and 22 in the ICU in the last 24 hours. About 724,135 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 101,171

Cuyahoga: 85,571

Hamilton: 64,017

Montgomery: 43,107

Summit: 34,836

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Cuyahoga: 1,125

Summit: 761

Franklin: 707

Lucas: 625

Hamilton: 448

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 475,003 or about 4.92% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 40,056 people were vaccinated.

Find out more about vaccine distribution in Ohio below: