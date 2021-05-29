Ohio coronavirus numbers: 585 new cases, 51 hospitalizations reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Saturday afternoon.

There have been 1,101,557 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 585 cases reported Saturday, along with a total of 19,861 deaths (including zero additional fatalities reported Saturday).

Death statistics are no longer being reported daily for accuracy purposes, ODH said.

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 59,144 people. There were 51 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours, and 4 people were reported admitted to the ICU during that time.

About 1,062,897 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 127,818

Cuyahoga: 114,852

Hamilton: 80,915

Montgomery: 52,227

Summit: 48,087

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 5,228,812 or about 45.25% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 21,420 people received a shot in the state.

The first Vax-a-Million winners were announced Wednesday and the next winners will be announced June 2. You have until Sunday, May 30 at 11:59 p.m. to enter, if you haven’t yet done so.