Ohio coronavirus numbers: 5,247 additional cases reported, 65 new deaths

*Watch Gov. DeWine’s latest update on the vaccine rollout here in Ohio above.*

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers on Sunday.

In the last 24 hours, there were 5,247 cases and 65 deaths reported, along with 141 hospitalizations and 10 ICU admissions.

Courtesy of ODH

Since the pandemic began, there have been 826,754 cases and 10,200 fatalities documented. 672,231 people are presumed to have recovered.

ODH also provided an update on vaccine distribution. 414,062 residents have been vaccinated so far, which is about 3.54 % of Ohio’s population.