Ohio coronavirus numbers: 4,385 new cases, 452 hospitalizations

Previously aired video shows counties with the highest and lowest vaccination rates in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 data for the state Tuesday afternoon.

In the last 24 hours, 4,385 cases, 452 hospitalizations, 33 intensive care unit admissions and 375 deaths were reported to the state health department.

Death statistics are no longer being reported daily for accuracy purposes.

The 21-day average is 9,447 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 2,617,104 total reported cases in the state and 2,412,401 people are presumed recovered.

About 61 percent of the state’s population has started the vaccine.