Ohio coronavirus numbers: 4,191 additional cases reported, 51 new deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers on Saturday.

In the last 24 hours, 4,191 cases were reported, in addition to 51 deaths, 183 hospitalizations and 15 ICU admissions.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 892,781 cases and 11,211 fatalities documented. 770,597 are presumed to have recovered.

According to ODH, 758,651 people have been vaccinated in Ohio as of Friday. That’s roughly 6.49% of the state’s population.