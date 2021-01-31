Ohio coronavirus numbers: 3,011 additional cases reported, 54 new deaths

*Watch our report above on child care providers hoping to get vaccinated.*

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers on Sunday.

In the last 24 hours, 3,011 cases were reported along with 54 deaths, 80 hospitalizations and 8 ICU admissions.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 895,792 cases and 11,175 fatalities documented.

ODH said more than 788,000 people have received the vaccine here in Ohio as of Saturday, which is roughly 6.75% of the state’s population.

Trust the facts: Although #COVID19 vaccines are new, the mRNA technology they use has been studied for decades. It allows our bodies to safely and effectively create antibodies to prevent #COVID19. Learn more at https://t.co/wfQjytm5nb. pic.twitter.com/eGGCeOwhCL — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) January 31, 2021