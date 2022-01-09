Ohio coronavirus numbers: 19,089 new cases, 92 hospitalizations

Related video above: How is omicron impacting Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state Sunday afternoon.

There have been 2,189,228 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 19,089 new cases reported Sunday, along with a total of 30,072 deaths (including 0 deaths reported Sunday).

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 99,531 people. There were 92 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours.

1,831,304 cases in the state are presumed recovered from the illness.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Cuyahoga: 245,761

Franklin: 232,385

Hamilton: 147,629

Summit: 99,952

Montgomery: 97,130

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 7,056,859 or about 60.37% of the population. That number includes people who are considered fully vaccinated. In the last 24 hours, 5,521 people are reported to have started the vaccine.