Ohio coronavirus numbers: 1,438 new cases reported, no new deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Saturday afternoon.

There have been 83,184 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 1,438 cases reported today, along with a total of 3,297 deaths (including no additional fatalities reported today).

A total of 57,731 Ohioans have reportedly recovered from the virus since the pandemic began.

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is now 10,145 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is now 42 years old.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 15,548

Cuyahoga: 11,584

Hamilton: 8,436

Lucas: 4,006

Montgomery: 3,456

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Franklin: 487

Cuyahoga: 449

Lucas: 311

Mahoning: 244

Summit: 212

Slowing the spread of #COVID19 is a bipartisan issue for Governors across the U.S. @LouisianaGov recently asked me why I wear a mask in #Ohio. The answer: To protect others & help Ohio's economic recovery. We're #InThisTogetherOhio! @GovTimWalz, why do you #MaskUp in #Minnesota? https://t.co/HmMqFmLCCE pic.twitter.com/DgPDQ2LeKy — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 24, 2020

Gov. Mike DeWine announced a state-wide mask mandate earlier this week as Ohio case numbers continue to rise. Yesterday, as seen in the video above, he even said that the illness was spreading with a “vengeance.”

Mask mandates aren’t the only new ristrictions, just yesterday, the Presidents Council of the Ohio Athletic Conference announced that all NCAA athletic competition would be postponed through Dec. 31.

