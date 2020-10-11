Ohio coronavirus numbers: 1,291 cases reported, 2 additional deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers on Sunday.

There have been 168,749 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 4,999 deaths since the pandemic began. It’s presumed that 143,123 have recovered.

In the last 24 hours, 1,291 cases, 2 deaths, 44 hospitalizations and 3 ICU admissions were reported.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

  • Franklin: 29,141
  • Cuyahoga: 18,441
  • Hamilton: 14,641
  • Montgomery: 9,025
  • Lucas: 7,756

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

  • Cuyahoga: 667
  • Franklin: 635
  • Lucas: 370
  • Hamilton: 335
  • Mahoning: 282

