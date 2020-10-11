Ohio coronavirus numbers: 1,291 cases reported, 2 additional deaths

*Watch Gov. DeWine’s recent update on coronavirus above.*
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers on Sunday.
There have been 168,749 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 4,999 deaths since the pandemic began. It’s presumed that 143,123 have recovered.
In the last 24 hours, 1,291 cases, 2 deaths, 44 hospitalizations and 3 ICU admissions were reported.
Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:
- Franklin: 29,141
- Cuyahoga: 18,441
- Hamilton: 14,641
- Montgomery: 9,025
- Lucas: 7,756
And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:
- Cuyahoga: 667
- Franklin: 635
- Lucas: 370
- Hamilton: 335
- Mahoning: 282
