*Watch Gov. DeWine’s latest coronavirus update in the video above.*
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers on Wednesday.
There have been 153,987 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 4,804 deaths since the pandemic began. It is presumed that 132,980 people have recovered.
In the last 24 hours, 1,080 cases, 21 deaths, 103 hospitalizations and 14 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the health department.
Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:
- Franklin: 27,424
- Cuyahoga: 17,649
- Hamilton: 13,426
- Montgomery: 8,037
- Lucas: 7,401
And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:
- Cuyahoga: 658
- Franklin: 615
- Lucas: 364
- Hamilton: 320
- Mahoning: 282
Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below:
- Ohio Dept. of Health releases updated travel advisory to include seven states
- Homicide investigation underway after man’s body found in field, Lorain police report
- Ohio minimum wage scheduled to increase in 2021, here’s what you need to know
- Ohio coronavirus numbers: 1,080 new cases, 21 additional deaths reported
- Grant My Kids Halloween Costume Wish!