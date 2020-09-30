Ohio coronavirus numbers: 1,080 new cases, 21 additional deaths reported

*Watch Gov. DeWine’s latest coronavirus update in the video above.*

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers on Wednesday.

There have been 153,987 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 4,804 deaths since the pandemic began. It is presumed that 132,980 people have recovered.

In the last 24 hours, 1,080 cases, 21 deaths, 103 hospitalizations and 14 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the health department.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 27,424

Cuyahoga: 17,649

Hamilton: 13,426

Montgomery: 8,037

Lucas: 7,401

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Cuyahoga: 658

Franklin: 615

Lucas: 364

Hamilton: 320

Mahoning: 282

