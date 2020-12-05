Ohio coronavirus numbers: 10,469 new cases reported and 64 additional deaths

*Watch Gov. DeWine discuss the latest on the state’s COVID-19 vaccine plan above.*

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers on Saturday, which continue to rise as a rapid rate.

In the last 24 hours, there have been 10,469 new cases of COVID-19 reported and 64 additional deaths.

In total, there have been 467,432 cases documented since the pandemic began and 6,946 fatalities. 315,453 people are presumed to have recovered.

Courtesy of ODH

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine continues to emphasize the importance of wearing mask and practicing social distancing, especially during the holiday season.

“We’re in a very dangerous situation and I think we can all agree that we can’t let our hospitals get to the point where healthcare is threatened. The curfew, mask-wearing, retail inspection have helped, but they haven’t helped enough. We’ll have to do more. We don’t have a choice,” DeWine said during a recent press conference.

