Ohio coronavirus cases climb over 100,000, health department confirms

COLUMBUS (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Sunday afternoon.

There have been 100,848 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 879 cases reported today, along with a total of 3,669 deaths (including 1 additional fatalities reported today).

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is now 11,565 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is still 42 years old.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 18,317

Cuyahoga: 13,514

Hamilton: 9,643

Lucas: 5,348

Montgomery: 4,362

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Franklin: 524

Cuyahoga: 499

Lucas: 323

Mahoning: 255

Summit: 222

These numbers come as the U.S. reports more than 5 million cases as of today.

Gov. DeWine appeared on CNN today, talking about his false-positive coronavirus from earlier this week when President Trump was in Ohio visiting.

“I think what people should not take away from my experience (is) that testing is not reliable or doesn’t work,” DeWine, a Republican, told CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union.”

DeWine also released the most recent Public Health Advisory map today, which you can see right here.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: