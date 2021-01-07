Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan condemns violent protests at U.S. Capitol, questions security measures

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan didn’t hold back during his press conference on Wednesday night as he discussed the violent protests at the U.S. Capitol.

“You can peacefully protest, you can have your opinion, you can scream from the rooftop about your opinion, but you can’t impede the process, the constitutional process that we have been following in this country for over 200 years,” said U.S. Rep. Ryan. (D-OH)

Trump supporters stormed the federal building late in the afternoon, which forced lawmakers to evacuate and delay the certification process for the presidential election.



“They were illegal acts and those people should have been immediately arrested,” said Ryan.

He went on to condemn President Trump for his response and unwillingness to concede. He also questioned security and why more wasn’t done to prevent something like this from happening.

“This is an embarrassment both on behalf of the mob and the president and the insurrection and the attempted coup, but also the lack of professional planning and dealing with what we knew was going to occur and so we will be making sure that all the appropriate actions are taking place,” he said.

