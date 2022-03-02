Ohio concealed carry: More people armed; hundreds of permits revoked

According to a report from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, 202,920 concealed carry licenses were issued across the state last year.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The number of permits issued for concealed carry licenses in Ohio went up in 2021.

That’s up from 169,232 licenses in 2020.

Statistics reported to the Attorney General’s office show sheriffs issued around 94,000 new licenses and 108,000 renewals.

While the overall number is higher than last year, slightly fewer new permits were issued.

Permit holders must renew their licenses every 5 years.

The report shows licenses were denied to 2,668 applicants who didn’t meet the state-mandated requirements.

420 licenses were revoked due to felony convictions and mental incompetence, according to the report.

The Attorney General notes the number of regular licenses denied set a record for the second consecutive year.

Under Ohio law, county sheriffs are responsible for issuing concealed-carry licenses and renewing them, as well as suspending and revoking licenses.

Proposed legislation that would eliminate the permit requirement is headed to the full House.

Senate Bill 215 passed the House Government Oversight Committee Tuesday.

The bill would change Ohio law to allow anyone who can legally carry do so without a permit.

Those carrying a firearm would also not be required to tell law enforcement they are armed during a traffic stop unless directly asked.

Opponents of the bill include the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police, Moms Demand Action, and Ohio’s Fraternal Order of Police.

Supporters say the bill allows people to realize their Second Amendment rights more fully.

If the House passes the bill, it will go back to the Senate for a vote before going to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

