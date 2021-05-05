Ohio company recalls spaghetti product

JACKSON, Ohio (WJW) – Bellisio Foods, Inc., a Jackson, Ohio company, is recalling approximately 3,927 pounds of not-ready-to-eat (NRTE) spaghetti with meat sauce product.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) made the announcement due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen.

The product contains soy which is not declared on the product label.

The frozen, NRTE spaghetti with meat sauce items were produced April 22, 2021.

Here’s what is being recalled.

8.5-oz paperboard tray with lid packages containing “Michelina’s Spaghetti with Meat Sauce” with lot code J1112N8, “BEST BY 22APR2022”, and a UPC code of “7 17854 10503 9” on the bottom label.

These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions.

If you have one in your freezer, throw it away or return it where you bought it.

