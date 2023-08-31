CLEVELAND (WJW) — The City of Cleveland is permanently closing Market Avenue in the Ohio City neighborhood to vehicle traffic starting Friday.

Market Avenue is across the street from the Westside Market.

The area bustles with busy beer gardens, restaurants, and cafes.

Business owners have said allowing Market Avenue to be open to pedestrians only will make more room for people to enjoy festivals and other outdoor events.

The City of Cleveland’s Press Office put out an informational statement saying “Alternative on-street parking is available nearby on Lorain Avenue. West 25th Street and West 26th Street. Metered parking on West 26th between Market Avenue and Lorain Avenue will become 30-minute parking spots to accommodate short-term parking.”