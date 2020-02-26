Ohio City Galley to close on Friday

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Ohio City Galley will close its doors for good on Friday, the restaurant’s vice president of operations said in a statement on Tuesday.

The food hall, located on West 25th Street, opened in 2018 with four kitchens, more than 200 seats and a bar. While there was some turnover among the participating restaurants, the popular fried chicken spot Sauce the City remained a constant.

“There were various factors that led to this difficult outcome, among them the decision to scale back our operations. We greatly appreciate the support from our guests and the community during our time and wish our Cleveland family the very best,” said Chad Ellingboe, Galley Group’s VP of operations.

Ohio City Galley was intended as an accelerator for restaurateurs to craft their menu and concepts in a low-risk, low-cost environment.

Galley Group operates four other food halls, including Smallman Galley and Federal Galley in Pittsburgh.