CLEVELAND (WJW) — Hats, scarves, mittens and socks were hung on the fence with care at Trinity Lutheran Church today, waiting for those in need of warm winter wear items.

The Ohio City church on West 30th Street is holding a Fence of Tender Loving Care event for those in need. Anyone can come and take an item, and anyone can donate to the cause.

Those interested in helping the cause can find out more by calling 216-281-1700 or by simply hanging up item on the fence in a plastic bag.