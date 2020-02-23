Ohio church raises $40,000 to help pay off lunch debts in nine school districts

CLAYTON, Ohio (WJW) — A church in Clayton, Ohio was able to pay off student lunch debt in at least nine school districts thanks to some very generous donors.

According to WSB, Lead Pastor Steve Southards of Salem Church of God said they were looking for a “quick project” and it turned into something even bigger.

“As a church, we want to go looking for trouble, and we want to right a wrong,” Southards said in an interview. “We want to show the love of Jesus in really tangible ways that meets the needs of people.”

In just four days, they were able to collect more than $40,000 in donations. The money came from hundreds of people wanting to help.

“One school food service manager was pretty emotional. He said they’ve (had the debt) for so long,” said Pastor Bob Hawker. “There was immense gratitude. Our schools spend so much of their time giving and giving, so for them to get to receive is a big deal.”

The church is now working to set up an “angel fund” to take care of any lunch debts in the future.