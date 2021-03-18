Ohio chase linked to Pennsylvania shooting; two killed

HIRAM, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a driver who eluded troopers at speeds of nearly 100 mph in a chase that killed two people is in the Summit County jail.

On March 16, troopers say Michael Simbo, 24, fled from a traffic stop in Trumbull County.

OSHP reports the Simbo hit speeds of more than 100 mph on I-80.

The vehicle eventually crashed on Boston Mills Rd. near State Route 8.

The backseat passengers were killed.

They’ve been identified as Ari’onna Taylor, 16, of Chester, Pennsylvania, and Ramon A. Smith, 22, of Flint, Michigan.

The right-front passenger is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Simbo was treated at the hospital and taken to the Summit County Jail.

He faces multiple charges, including aggravated vehicular homicide.

Troopers say he was driving a BMW 528 that is linked to a shooting in Pennsylvania.

He’s from Clifton Heights, Pennsylvania.

Investigators say Simbo also threw items out of the vehicle during the pursuit.