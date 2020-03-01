Ohio celebrates 217th birthday

State of Ohio flags waving in front of the Statehouse in Columbus, OH. (Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Sunday is Ohio’s 217th Birthday.

Ohio was originally home to the Clovis people and other civilizations like the Adenas, Hopewells, Iroquois and other tribes With the establishment of the Northwest Ordinance of 1787 and westward expansion settlers inhabited the area we now call Ohio.

In 1800, Chillicothe became the capital of the eastern part of the Northwest Territory and remained the capital when Ohio officially became a US state.

Ohio joined the Union on March 1, 1803, making it the nation’s 17th state.

However, it took 150 years for US legislators to approve Ohio’s statehood. Officials say this was due to legislative oversight.

If congress hadn’t approved Ohio’s statehood, the area would’ve remained as part of the Northwest Territory.

The current capital of Ohio, Columbus, became the state’s capital due to its central location. Ohio had two other capitals — Chillicothe and Zanesville — before electing Columbus as its legislative home.

Click here to learn more about Ohio.