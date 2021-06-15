Ohio cat ready to be adopted for his 19th birthday

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WJW) — One Ohio cat, looking for a furever home, just turned 19 years old today.
The Kitty City Cat Rescue in Cincinnati threw Sammy the cat a party today, showering him with cake and plenty of singing.
The staff said a potential adoptive family should work to help the feline celebrate his 20th birthday next June 15.
Happy birthday to Sammy!
