Ohio campgrounds can reopen today; here’s what to expect…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Campgrounds in Ohio can reopen Thursday after closing under the state’s Stay Safe Ohio order.

The state has issued mandatory and recommended guidelines for park operators, employees and campers.

Here is a look at some of those protocols according to the Responsible Restart Ohio plan:

Park Operators

Arrange any seating areas, tables, chairs, etc., at safe distances from each other.

Mark six-foot spacers at popular or high traffic areas to help campers and customers visualize safe distancing.

In areas with a lot of cross-traffic, direct pedestrian traffic to enter/exit these locations in specific ways or indicate one-way traffic wherever possible.

Employees and Vendors

Employees must perform daily symptom assessment prior to reporting to work.

Employees must stay at home if symptomatic

Employees must wear clean masks and gloves when indoors and interacting with others

Whenever possible, implement staggered employee entry, work in assigned teams, vary arrival and departure, and stagger breaks to avoid interaction or grouping among staff.

Campers

Only one family household may occupy each site, with a pre-determined limit for any campsite.

Use social distancing and maintain at least six feet. between individuals from other households in all areas of the campgrounds and with other campsites.

Do not gather in groups.

Practice self-contained camping when possible.

More on the campground protocols here

Restaurants are also permitted to fully reopen Thursday under new guidelines. For more on those, click here.

*Read more on Governor DeWine’s reopening plans, here.*