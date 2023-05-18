[Editors’ Note: In the video above check out a FOX 8 One Tank Trip to the Fowler General Store.]

STOUT, Ohio (WJW) – An Ohio campground has been named one of the Top 10 in the Midwest.

Sandy Springs Campground, located in southern Ohio and right along the Ohio River, came in at number 3 on the list compiled by The Dyrt.

According to the camping booking app, their list is based on reviews and ratings from its community of campers.

They say each campground listed is “highly rated, celebrated, and sought-after.”

According to The Dryt‘s review, this is what makes the Sandy Springs Campground so great:

“Sandy Springs Campground is nestled between the Shawnee State Forest and the banks of the Ohio River with a clear view of the Kentucky Appalachian foothills in the distance. Watch tugboats and barges roll on down the river and wake up to the sounds of the many species of birds that make their home in the Ohio River bluffs. Pitch a tent, pull up in your RV, rent a cabin or climb aboard the S.S. Sandy Springs Houseboat. Events are planned around all the big holidays and you can celebrate Christmas in July with glow-in-the-dark ‘sleigh’ rides, a bicycle and golf cart parade, and Christmas scavenger hunt. Or show up in August for an end-of-summer Water Wars Weekend!”

According to the review pets, RVs, and fires are all allowed at Sandy Springs Campground. Prices range from $35 -$125. More information on Sandy Springs can be found, here.

You can find the full 2023 Best Places to Camp in the Midwest Region, here.

The Dyrt also compiled a list of great places to camp in other parts of the U.S. Those lists can be found, here.