Ohio business owners anxiously wait to find out who can reopen on May 1

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s announcement Thursday that he will begin to restart Ohio’s economy on May 1 is welcome news to Northeast Ohio small business owners.

Many said the shutdown grows more catastrophic for them each day. Now, they want to know who gets to open when and on what terms?

“It’s tough, but I’m trying to keep an optimistic approach to everything… I just think it’s great news what he said today… A start to rebuilding back to what it should be,” said business owner Rocco Vitalone.

St. Patrick’s Day decorations are still on display inside Rocco’s Hair Design in Mentor. Vitalone, who has owned the hair salon for the past 39 years, has not been able to operate since March 18. That’s when DeWine shut down salons across the state because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’ve signed up for an SBA loan and PPP program, and we’re still waiting to hear from them,” he said.

Vitalone and other Ohio small business owners are eager to find out which businesses can begin to reopen and under what type of restrictions.

“Disposable menus, some separation between booths by having panels… See-through panels between the booths, so it effectively does the same thing like a sneeze guard whatever, so there’s no air transfer from one seat to the other,” said Larry Shibley, partner and chairman of the board for the Yours Truly restaurants.

Nearly all of their 10 locations across Northeast Ohio remain open for carryout, so many of their employees still have jobs, for now.

Shibley said the company has already thought of ways to fully reopen while keeping the inside as safe as possible.

“Where there’s loose tables in the restaurant, we would probably eliminate a good portion of those, so that there’s proper social distancing, reduce seats at the bars, that sort of thing… Masks for employees,” Shibley said.

“We have restaurants that many of them may never open again,” said Jerry Cirino, who is a Lake County Commissioner as well as a small business consultant.

He said most owners applaud DeWine’s actions so far, but many say they can’t hold on much longer.

“We have avoided the cataclysm that was originally predicted, and now we need to be prepared and have a process in place to open back up our economy before it does long-lasting damage,” Cirino said.

“It’s like light at the end of a troubled tunnel,” Vitalone said.