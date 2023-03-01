YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – With the start of March also comes the start of a burn ban in the state of Ohio.

During the months of March, April, May, October and November, between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., the law prohibits outdoor open burning.

This includes the burning of yard waste, trash and debris, even in a proper burn barrel.

According to Ohio.gov, there is a higher risk in spring for wildfires, and the fall is at a higher risk of wildfires due to an abundance of dry leaves and dead grass. Warm windy weather can contribute to a higher risk of fires.

For more information, you can call ODNR Forestry at 877-247-8733 with questions.