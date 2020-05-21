Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation receives more than 470 claims related to COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC) released new numbers showing how many people have filed claims for COVID-19.

As the I-TEAM first reported, some have sought coverage for lost wages from their employers while others wanted assistance with medical bills.

According to the latest data, since March 11, 472 claims have been filed. Of the state funded claims, only 84 were accepted while 27 were denied and 91 were dismissed. The other 122 are still pending.

The claims also came from a variety of professions, with the majority including nurses, correction officers, firefighters, police and drivers.

In total, BWC has paid $7,276 in compensation to injured/ill workers who have missed more than seven days of work due to COVID-19. $381 has been paid in medical expenses.

BWC noted on its website that getting claims approved for COVID-19 can be a bit complex and must meet specific criteria.

“Generally, communicable diseases like COVID-19 are not workers’ compensation claims because people are exposed in a variety of ways, and few jobs have a hazard or risk of getting the diseases in a greater degree or a different manner than the general public. However, if you work in a job that poses a special hazard or risk and contract COVID-19 from the work exposure, BWC could allow your claim,” officials explained.

Employees are allowed to file an appeal if they do not agree with BWC’s decision.

*Click here for additional information from Ohio BWC*

