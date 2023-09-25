[Editor’s Note: What’s brewing? In the video above Kickin’ it with Kenny visits the Royal Docks Brewing Company.]

(WDTN) – Nineteen medals went to Ohio breweries at the 2023 Great American Beer Festival.

Thirteen Ohio independent craft breweries took home a combined 19 medals, including eight gold medals on Sept. 23 in Denver. This year set a new state record, the previous being 15 medals in 2019.

Medals are awards for the best beer in different categories, including various flavors and types of beer.

Fat Head’s Brewery took home three gold medals for their Alpenglow, Goggle Fogger and Head Hunter beers.

Third Eye Brewing took home two gold and one silver for their beers Chai Eye Captain, Double Astral and Gourd Darn-it.

Other breweries that placed include Brink Brewing, Hoppin’ Frog Brewery, Rhineghiest, and more.

Since 1987, Ohio breweries have won over 200 medals at the annual festival.

“Our independent breweries are proving without a doubt that Ohio is a top-tier destination for craft beer,” said Mary MacDonald, executive director of the Ohio Craft Brewers Association. “From our perennial powerhouse breweries to our impressive young upstarts, you can find award-winning, world-class beer all over the state.”

You can find more of America’s Best Breweries, here.

