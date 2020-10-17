Ohio breaks record for most coronavirus cases reported in single day

*Watch our latest report on the pandemic in the video above.*

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest coronavirus numbers on Saturday.

There have been 180,225 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 5,067 deaths in Ohio since the beginning of the pandemic. It is presumed that 149,351 have recovered.

In the last 24 hours, 2,234 cases, 13 deaths, 99 hospitalizations and 17 intensive care admissions were reported to the state.

More than 2,000 new cases have been reported each day for the past four days.

Courtesy of Ohio Department of Health

On Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health added 13 counties to the red level of the state’s public health advisory alert system, which measures COVID-19 exposure and spread. There are now 29 counties, or 65 percent of the state’s population, in that category.

“Our health commissioners tell us they are seeing less and less mask compliance when people are out and that people aren’t wearing masks when they are with friends and family. These are not times to be complacent or comfortable. It is the time to be vigilant to protect yourself, your family, your friends and your neighbors,” said Governor Mike DeWine said at a press conference.

