Ohio BMV resumes in-car driving tests

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles resumed its in-car driving tests on Tuesday.

The BMV will use the standard test model from before COVID-19. The agency will also be following health and safety standards from the Ohio Department of Health.

In-car exams came to a halt in March 2020 during the early stages of the pandemic. BMV locations reopened in June, but without the traditional in-car test because of COVID-19 protocols. Tests were administered with the proctor outside of the vehicle.