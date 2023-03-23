CLEVELAND (WJW) – Have you ever needed to renew your vehicle’s registration and update your tags and stickers, but didn’t have the time to wait for it to come in the mail or stand in line? The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles Express kiosk might be the perfect solution!

Ohio BMV Registrar Charlie Norman joined Discount Drug Mart President John Gans and other representatives Thursday for a press conference about the expansion of BMV Express self-service kiosks.

The BMV Express kiosk is self-service and offers a fast and easy way to quickly renew your vehicle registration, with the new vehicle registration card and license plate stickers printed out in real-time, according to the Ohio BMV.

Not all the kiosks are going to be at the BMV. They will be featured at 24 deputy registrar and retail locations across the state

The Discount Drug Mart on Fulton Rd. will also be getting a kiosk.