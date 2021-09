CLEVELAND (WJW) — Attention parents and students, just a heads up if you’re getting ready to take the driver’s exam, the Ohio BMV is making some changes to the way you need to schedule your test time.

According to a tweet, the bureau says it’s done online now. They no longer schedule tests by phone.

Parents/Students: The BMV is no longer scheduling driver examination tests by phone. For your convenience, driver exams can be scheduled online through BMV Online Services: https://t.co/5fxnrReUJq The BMV’s new, updated website is a quick and easy way to secure a driver exam date pic.twitter.com/7IvU4y3Gbm — Ohio Bureau Motor of Vehicles (@Ohio_BMV) September 24, 2021

You can schedule your exam, here, through BMV online services.