Ohio BMV launches self-serve kiosks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles launched self-service kiosks on Wednesday.

Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted was in Fairfield to discuss BMV Express, which allows drivers to quickly get a new vehicle registration card or license plate renewal. The average transaction takes less than 2 minutes, according to the BMV.

Lt. Governor @JonHusted is in Fairfield this morning with the @Ohio_BMV, @meijer, and Intellectual Technology, Inc. to announce the launch of new BMV Express self-service kiosks to better serve Ohio drivers. pic.twitter.com/nNEYCu4YBT — Lt. Governor Jon Husted (@LtGovHusted) October 13, 2021

Right now, there are just nine kiosks, including three in Columbus and four inside Meijer stores.

The only one in Northeast Ohio is located at the BMV on Court Street in Medina.