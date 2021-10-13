Ohio BMV launches self-serve kiosks

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles launched self-service kiosks on Wednesday.

Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted was in Fairfield to discuss BMV Express, which allows drivers to quickly get a new vehicle registration card or license plate renewal. The average transaction takes less than 2 minutes, according to the BMV.

Right now, there are just nine kiosks, including three in Columbus and four inside Meijer stores.

The only one in Northeast Ohio is located at the BMV on Court Street in Medina.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral