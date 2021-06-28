Ohio BMV deadline: Late renewal could mean long lines, fines

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles is reminding drivers in Ohio that the registration extension date is days away… July 1, that is.

Back in November 2020 Governor Mike DeWine signed a bill that would extend the expiration date from March 9, 2020 to April 1, 2021 for driver licenses, identification cards and vehicle registrations and would remain valid until July 1.

The BMV says about 100,000 driver licenses and 221,000 vehicle registrations with expiration dates that had been exempted under the COVID-19 extension still need renewed before the July 1 deadline.

Failure to renew early could result in long lines at the BMV and fines up to $150 per state law violation.