Ohio bird death mystery: What to do to help stop the spread

(Watch a past report in the video, above)

(WJW) – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is releasing additional information about a mysterious disease affecting birds in parts of Ohio.

ODNR says the following songbirds are being affected by the disease: blue jays, common grackles, European starlings, American robins, and house sparrows.

Symptoms seen in the birds reportedly include a white crust in birds’ eyes that leads to blindness, and damage to their nervous system, making it unable for them to fly.

Stormy Gibson, interim executive director for the Ohio Wildlife Center, told our sister station, NBC4, the disease has been identified in other states like Virginia, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, and West Virginia.

The ODNR Division of Wildlife says it does not have an update on what is currently causing the disease.

However, people are advised to take down and clean bird feeders and birdbaths with 10% bleach solution, especially if they are seeing sick/dead birds in their area.