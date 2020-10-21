Ohio begins peak time for deer-related crashes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) -The fall breeding season for deer is underway in Ohio.

That means deer will be much more active, which is why fall is the peak time for deer-related crashes in Ohio, according to the Ohio Department of Insurance, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, and AAA.

In 2019 there were 19,375 deer-related crashes on Ohio roads, according to OSHP data.

Nearly half of those crashes occurred in October, November, and December.

Some of the top counties for deer-related crashes include Stark, Richland, Lorain, Trumbull, and Hancock with US-30, I-71 and I-80 being the leading roadways in the state.

“Always avoid distractions and keep your full focus on the roadway,” said Colonel Richard Fambro of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. “If you see a deer slow down, but do not swerve. If you strike a deer, move to a safe place if you are able, turn on your hazard lights, and report the crash.”

“Deer increase their daily movements in the fall months, but they are incredibly unpredictable,” ODNR wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker said. “The best advice to keep everyone safe is to stay alert and remember deer rarely run alone.”

