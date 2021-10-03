Ohio BCI investigating officer-involved shooting in Garfield Heights

GARFIELD HEIGHTS – Agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation confirm to the Fox 8 I-TEAM they were requested by Garfield Heights police to investigate an officer-involved shooting that happened Sunday.

The incident happened around 3:45 a.m. Sunday after police were called to a large party. The I-TEAM was told Cleveland police were also called to assist.

Sources tell the I-TEAM it all started when Garfield Heights police responded to a call for shots fired.

While on scene, a speeding car hit a patrol car. An officer fired at the suspect.

One suspect was hit, but the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The officers involved were not injured, according to a spokesman with the Ohio Attorney General’s office.

No other information was available and it is not know if anyone was injured in the shooting.

Garfield Heights police are expected to release more information soon.