Ohio BCI investigating after officer-involved shooting in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio BCI is investigating after an officer-involved shooting in Canton just after midnight on New Year’s Day.

Police say, they were investigating a shots fired incident in the 2300 block of 10th St SW, according to a release.

The release says that an officer, who was outside of his vehicle, confronted a man who allegedly began shooting a firearm.

The officer, in fear for his safety, shot the man, police say.

First aid was administered and the man was taken to an area hospital by Canton Fire paramedics. There is no word on his condition at this time.

BCI is handling all evidence including, body camera and firearms that have been turned over to them during the investigation.

The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave, as is common procedure in these types of incidents.