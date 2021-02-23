Ohio-based J.M. Smucker Company plans layoffs

ORRVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – The J.M. Smucker Company, based in Orrville, Ohio, has confirmed it will be laying off an unspecified number of employees.

In a statement to FOX 8, Communications Director Ray Hancart said because “conversations are ongoing with employees,” they will not be sharing any more details.

The company says consumer behavior has been evolving in recent years, but that was accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic.

The company is making changes now to restructure the business for the future.

“Decisions that negatively impact any of our employees are always difficult to make and are only made after careful consideration,” Hancart said in the statement.

According to the company website, Jerome Monroe Smucker began selling cider and apple butter out of his horse-drawn wagon in 1897.

The company went public in 1959.

Mark Smucker became CEO in 2016, the fifth generation of the Smucker family to lead the company.

The company now has dozens of locations in the U.S. and Canada.

The statement confirms the layoffs will affect U.S. jobs.

The company employs about 7,000 people.