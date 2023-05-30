DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Some bars and restaurants in Hamilton County, near Dayton, are trying to help cut down on fentanyl overdoses.

They are teaming up with the county health department to give away packets with fentanyl testing strips and step-by-step instructions through a QR code with important disclaimers.

One business said they are not encouraging drug use but instead urging people to take a moment that could save their life.

“It’s not advocating for drug use, but it’s definitely saying, hey, this is available to keep yourself safe and your friends safe and your family safe,” Lauren Herrmann, La Ofrenda General Manager, said.

In the past, the Hamilton County Health Department distributed more than 15 thousand of the strips. Since January of this year, it has given away more than 16 thousand through its 56 partners.