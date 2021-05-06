Ohio babysitter charged with abuse of toddler after parents place hidden camera

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — After realizing something was wrong with their toddler, a Columbus family installed a hidden camera to keep an eye on the babysitter.

Now, that babysitter is facing charges, accused of repeatedly hitting the child.

The family’s attorney said the parents installed the camera when they noticed each time they tried to pick their daughter up, she would cover her face. It didn’t take long to find out why.

Video shows the 20-month-old girl get up for a nap and try to get a look at what the sitter is watching on a phone. The girl gets swatted in the face.

The 21-year-old sitter was hired about six months ago, after the child’s parents went back to working in their offices.

“The reason they’re there, is to watch the child. And if you look at what the babysitter is doing, she was browsing the phone. That’s not what she was hired to do,” said Emmanuel Olawale of the Olawale Law Firm.

Minutes after the first strike in the face, the toddler appears to be hit again and again. The child didn’t cry.

“Which to me it shows it’s been happening for a while. There’s no way for the parents to know or the baby to report it,” said Olawale.

The camera started rolling on April 26. The incident was caught two days later.

The sitter was arrested and charged in Franklin County with endangering a child and abuse, both misdemeanors.

“The parents feel that the charges should be more than that, because especially judging the age of the victim. There’s no way the victim could have spoken for herself, and judging from the fact that this was not an isolated incident. It has been going on for a while, they just didn’t know,” said Olawale. “We want people to pay attention and know that sometimes when you give caregivers the license to care for your baby you should also watch out.”