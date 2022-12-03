COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people have been charged in the fatal fentanyl overdose of a 1-year-old baby.

On Nov. 18, Columbus police said officers responded to the 100 block of South Harris Avenue on a report of an unresponsive baby. The infant, Dekari Johnson, was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where medical staff attempted to resuscitate him. He was pronounced dead at 5:58 p.m.

An autopsy conducted on Nov. 21 showed that Dekari Johnson tested positive for fentanyl.

On Friday, a grand jury indicted Dekari Johnson’s father and two others in his death on the multiple felony charges.

The infant’s father, 20-year-old David Johnson III, was charged with the following felonies:

One count of involuntary manslaughter (first degree)

Two counts of endangering children (third degree)

One count of tampering with evidence (third degree)

Ten counts of drug offenses (first degree)

Destiny Strickland, 20, was charged with one count of obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony.

Daviair Porter, 22, was charged with the following felonies:

One count of tampering with evidence (third degree)

One count of drug possession (fourth degree)

One count of obstructing official business (fifth degree)

Johnson III was arrested on Nov. 19, according to court records.