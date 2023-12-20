ASHTABULA, Ohio (WJW) — A local massage parlor suspected of “illegal activity” was raided by the Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force and the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

The task force executed a search warrant at the Aloha Spa, 2048 E. Prospect Road in Ashtabula, on Tuesday, Yost said.

Investigators said they discovered evidence that the spa was conducting a sex-for-pay operation out of a commercial property owned by ALVA LLC.

During the execution of the search warrant, investigators said they seized documents, financial records, and more than $10,000 in cash.

Yost said anyone with information regarding this business can call the Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force tip line at (216) 443-6085.