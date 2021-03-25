Ohio auditor: Release separate COVID-19 death category data

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state auditor says the Ohio Health Department should begin releasing data on coronavirus deaths in two categories.

They are those whose death was caused by COVID-19, and those who died of other causes but also had a positive test.

The report from Republican state Auditor says that not making the distinction may lead to confusion as to whether someone died by COVID-19 or died with COVID-19.

Faber says that while the state follows federal guidelines for coronavirus death reporting, some medical professionals may fill out death certificates for people who died of other causes while also testing positive for COVID 19.