COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) — In a virtual meeting Tuesday, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost laid out the next steps “toward accountability for Norfolk Southern” regarding the Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine.

Yost opened the virtual news conference at 2 p.m. Tuesday with some statistics regarding the derailment as well as the company Norfolk Southern as a whole. The East Palestine train derailment released over 1 million gallons of hazardous chemicals. The Norfolk Southern accident rate is up 80% over the last 10 years.

“This derailment was completely avoidable,” Yost said, commenting that Norfolk Southern is prioritizing profit over safety. “The fallout from this highly preventable accident is going to reverberate through Ohio and Ohioans for many years to come.”

A large portion of the meeting focused on a lawsuit that the state of Ohio is pursuing against Norfolk Southern. The lawsuit seeks to cover damages to the state, including environmental impacts and the impacts on Ohioans as a whole. Yost said this lawsuit does not cover individual claims: it focuses on public interest. He says the two may overlap — especially when it comes to issues such as water and health monitoring — but as a whole, individual cases will be handled by the private sector.

Yost stated he is concerned by the rising accident rate of Norfolk Southern but maintains that railroads are still the safest way to transport large amounts of freight.

Yost states Norfolk Southern has expressed both publically and privately a desire to make amends.

“This lawsuit is designed to be sure Norfolk Southern keeps their word.”