Ohio Attorney General seizes assets related to utility bribery scheme

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost can seize up to $8 million in assets from Sam Randazzo, the former chairman of the Public Utility Commission of Ohio.

It’s the latest step in the case of the $61 million bribery scheme, involving a bailout of FirstEnergy’s two nuclear power plants and former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder.

Randazzo resigned from his position in November, just one day after his house was raided by the FBI.

According to Yost, Randazzo transferred a $500,000 home to his son and sold four other properties worth a total of $4.8 million since February. That prompted the attorney general to file a motion to freeze his assets.

“FirstEnergy admitted to bribing Randazzo to the tune of $4.3 million to help construct House Bill 6, and he should be accountable for those actions,” Yost said, in a news release on Friday. “Randazzo is making moves that will make it harder to hold him financially accountable for accepting bribes. As the federal investigation continues, we need to make sure that his assets are available for recovery when his time comes to pay.”

Yost’s racketeering lawsuit accused Randazzo and FirstEnergy executives of extortion, money laundering and attempted coverup.

FirstEnergy already agreed to a prosecution settlement and a $230 million fine in the federal case.